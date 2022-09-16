29-Year-Old Boston Man Charged In Homophobic Beating At MBTA Station: DA

A 29-year-old Boston man faces civil rights and assault charges after authorities said he attacked a caused a man head injuries during a beating earlier this month at an MBTA station.

Aiyoub Alsallak is accused of shouting homophobic slurs at two men at Andrew Station platform on Sept. 5 just before 9 p.m., the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. That escalated to Alsallak punching one of the men in the face and knocking him to the ground, where he hit the back of his head on the concrete, authorities said. He also kicked the man during the attack, the prosecutor said.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the alleged unprovoked beating a "deplorable assault" on an innocent victim.

Officials charged Alsallak with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery, authorities said. A judge ordered him held on a $2,500 bond in this case but revoked his bond in another open case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.