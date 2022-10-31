Boston Man Who Promised Teen Girl 'Better Lifestyle' Exploited Her For Sex: Feds

A Massachusetts man could spend the rest of his life in prison for allegedly sex trafficking a minor he met on social media, federal officials report.

Jimall Brown, age 33, of Boston, met a 17-year-old girl living outside Massachusetts on social media earlier this year, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

Brown allegedly tried convincing the girl to come to Boston by promising her a "better lifestyle," the office said. He also posted online advertisements arranging for the girl to have sex in exchange for money, which Brown later pocketed.

Brown then convinced the girl to fly to Georgia where he arranged for her to engage in commercial sex in March 2022, the office reports. Brown also allegedly did the same thing in Nevada and collected funds from both incidents.

The girl later told law enforcement in Massachusetts that Brown told her she would have a better life if she came to Boston to "be with him," the office said. However once she came to the city, Brown would not let her leave.

Whenever she tried to leave, Brown allegedly threatened her or beat her up, the office said. He hit, chocked and physically restrained her on multiple occasions, the office alleges.

"Sex trafficking is a despicable crime that has a long-lasting and devastating impact on its victims," said Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, Joseph Bonavolonta, “No person, let alone a minor, should be treated as a commodity to be transported and sold again and again."

Brown appeared in federal court on one count of sex trafficking a minor on Friday, Oct 28. If convicted, Brown could face a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison with five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, the office reports.

