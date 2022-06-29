Boston Man Allegedly Told Police To 'Watch Out' While Under Investigation

A Boston man is facing several charges for allegedly making threats against the Boston Police officers while he was under investigation for extortion, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The investigation began when Christopher Drayton, age 31, allegedly refused to return equipment to a former business associate unless they paid him up to $500 in return, the office reports.

During a call with a Boston Police detective, who was trying to resolve the issue, Drayton made statements about the detective's address and claimed to know the layout of his house. He also apparently told the detective to "watch out," and threatened to kill anyone that showed up to his house, the office reports.

Drayton proceeded to call the station over 10 more times to threaten the detective and other members of the department. At one point Drayton, who is White, sent text racially-charged messages to the extortion victim, who is Black, the office reports.

Drayton's behavior continued during his arrest on June 24 as he made additional threats to kill and rape police officers and their families, the office said. He appeared in court on charges of extortion, larceny over $1,200 and witness intimidation on Tuesday where he was placed on a $7,500 bail.

Upon his release, Drayton must stay away from and have no contact with the members of the Boston Police Department whom he threatened, stay away from where they live and submit to GPS monitoring and stay off social media.

He must also undergo a mental health evaluation within 48 hours of his release. Drayton returns to court July 25, the office reports.

