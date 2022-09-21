Boston Lyft Driver Found Guilty Of Raping Berklee Student Passed Out In Back Seat

A Boston Lyft driver has been convicted for raping a female Berklee music student while she was unconscious in the back seat of his car, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.

Joseph Piard picked up the student in front of her friend's apartment in the overnight hours of July 31, 2019, the office reports. When asked to be taken to her apartment on Beacon Street, Piard instead drove her to the wrong address. She then got back in Piard's car and fell asleep while he dropped off two other passengers, the office reports.

The next thing the woman remembered was waking up in an unfamiliar area around 7 a.m. At that point said Piard he was waiting for her to wake up before driving her home, the office reports. Although Piard assured the woman that nothing happened to her, she felt the opposite.

The woman underwent a sexual assault examination at a local hospital and met with detectives. While Piard denied doing anything to the woman, he agreed to give a DNA sample.

The results matched Piard's DNA, at which point he admitted to inappropriately touching the victim's body, digitally penetrating her vagina and having sex with her while she was unconscious, the office reports.

Piard was found guilty of rape but not guilty of indecent assault and battery. He will be sentenced on October 19, the office reports.

