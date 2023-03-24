America's Test Kitchen's Boston Headquarters Lays Off Union, Non-Union Workers

America's Test Kitchen reports that it staffs 60 full-time test cooks, editors, and product testers, but that number is dropping significantly after the company laid off 23 employees, including all of the staff for ATK Kids.

The union for America's Test Kitchen employees announced on Friday, March 24 that 14 union members and 9 non-union members had bee laid off. Less than two months prior, the recipe-creating brand headquartered in Boston's Seaport District was acquired by Marquee Brands on February 2, 2023, according to a press release.

The entire team of ATK Kids, which produces kid-friendly recipes, activities, and subscription boxes, was laid off, according to the post.

Also affected were members of the Books and Marketing teams, and key bargaining team leader Afton Cyrus.

"When the change in ownership and leadership was announced, we were assured that nothing would change," ATK United wrote in an Instagram post. "While it turned out too good to be true that nothing would change post-acquisition, we hope that management will give these loyal, hardworking workers what they deserve."

The union is seeking severance pay and extended health care benefits for its members, the post said. Union members will continue to receive paychecks until the bargaining process is over, but non-union members will not.

