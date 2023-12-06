'Nazis' Infiltrate Winthrop Council Zoom Meeting Prompting Hate Crime Investigation

Winthrop Council President Letterie said members of his community were having a civil discussion when someone crashed the Zoom call with antisemitic symbols and hate speech on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

"During a civic discussion on the flying of flags on town property, an individual seized the meeting to use it as a platform for hate speech and to display symbols of hate, intimidation and nazism," Letterie said in a statement. "We condemn this act and all acts of hatred in or around our community, and we will always call out and condemn hatred in all its forms. There is no place for it here in Winthrop."

Town Manager Anthony Marino also condemned the "Zoombombing" as officials review public meeting videoconferencing procedures and policies.

"Winthrop has shown its true nature in the recent past when we banded together as a community of support and caring in the aftermath of a racially-motivated double murder in 2021," he said in a statement. "We came together then, and we will always come together in unity to condemn hatred and intolerance and to fight fear and intimidation."

Winthrop police said they have opened an investigation into the matter.

"The Winthrop Police Department is actively investigating this incident as a hate crime," Police Chief Terence Delehanty said. "We will respond aggressively to this attack on our community. There is no place for hate in Winthrop. Not in person; not online; not anywhere."

