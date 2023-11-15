Mattapan Man Guilty Of Killing Father Of 2 In 2021 Jury Rules: DA

Karonn Brown, of Mattapan, is one of three people charged in connection with the fatal stabbing, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Brown, Derrell Sanford, age 28, of Boston, and Dravon Robinson, age 38, of Everett, were all charged in the attack, the prosecutor said.

Their trials will begin next week, the same time that Brown is set to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder.

The trio were driving around Roxbury on the morning of Aug. 8, 2021, when they spotted Garcia's girlfriend and got out of the car to accost her, the prosecutor said. They had confronted other women earlier, according to police.

Garcia rushed over to defend his girlfriend and the trio beat and stabbed him, the DA's office said. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save his life.

“This was a cold, cruel murder preceded by nothing more than a man seeing his girlfriend in a threatening situation and coming to her aid," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.