Mass Ranks No. 1 In Best States To Raise Family: Study

WalletHub’s January report compared all 50 states to find out the best place in the country to raise a family.

Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst, described how her team ranked each state:

“It’s crucial to consider economic factors when deciding where to raise a family, like the job market, average income and housing costs. It’s also important to look beyond dollars and cents, as things like low-quality schools, a bad healthcare system, natural disasters, or a high crime rate can turn the already-stressful process of parenting into a nightmare.”

Mass offers a good mix of job opportunities, plus it’s relatively safe for children.

“It’s not the cheapest state, as housing and childcare costs are relatively high compared to most of the nation, but residents make up for this with fairly high incomes,” the study added.

The state’s educational system is unmatched, with universities such as Harvard and MIT, but it also ranks first when it comes to schools for children.

Mass is also a good place to protect children’s health, with the best water quality in the country, the highest rate of insured children, and one of the lowest infant mortality rates.

Four other states in New England made it on WalletHub's study, including Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

