Man Tries To Sneak 'Smoking Gun' Onto Plane At Boston Logan Airport: TSA

A 23-year-old man packing a hookah that looked like a teal-color pistol had it confiscated by TSA agents when he tried to carry it onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday, May 25. 

Josh Lanier
The man told agents he'd taken it onto planes in his carry-on luggage in the past, but they thought he was blowing smoke. 

Replica pistols — smokeable or not — much be in checked baggage the same as real ones, according to TSA guidelines. 

The Massachusetts man was at a disadvantage. TSA screeners at Boston Logan got a lot of practice spotting guns last year. They confiscated a record number of firearms in carry-on bags. 

The New England TSA social media account showed off some of the weapons they've taken from passengers recently. Some of the more interesting items were a pair of cat head brass knuckles, a belt with a brass knuckle buckle, a throwing knife, and several fake pistols. 

