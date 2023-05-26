Man Tries To Sneak 'Smoking Gun' Onto Plane At Boston Logan Airport: TSA

The man told agents he'd taken it onto planes in his carry-on luggage in the past, but they thought he was blowing smoke.

Replica pistols — smokeable or not — much be in checked baggage the same as real ones, according to TSA guidelines.

The Massachusetts man was at a disadvantage. TSA screeners at Boston Logan got a lot of practice spotting guns last year. They confiscated a record number of firearms in carry-on bags.

The New England TSA social media account showed off some of the weapons they've taken from passengers recently. Some of the more interesting items were a pair of cat head brass knuckles, a belt with a brass knuckle buckle, a throwing knife, and several fake pistols.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.