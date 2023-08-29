Fog 68°

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries From Logan Airport Accident

An accident at Logan Airport involving a forklift sent one person to the hospital, officials say. 

The incident occurred outside Terminal C at Logan Airport.
Morgan Gonzales
A forklift fell on top of its operator operator at Logan Airport in Boston around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The man's injuries were described as life-threatening and he was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment. 

The incident occurred in a loading area outside of Terminal C, a part of the airport that has the public cannot access. 

An initial investigation found that part of the forklift hit part of a stationary object, which caused the forklift to fall on top of the victim. 

The injured person works for a sub-contractor for JetBlue. 

The incident is under investigation. 

