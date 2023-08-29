Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries From Logan Airport Accident

A forklift fell on top of its operator operator at Logan Airport in Boston around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The man's injuries were described as life-threatening and he was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

The incident occurred in a loading area outside of Terminal C, a part of the airport that has the public cannot access.

An initial investigation found that part of the forklift hit part of a stationary object, which caused the forklift to fall on top of the victim.

The injured person works for a sub-contractor for JetBlue.

The incident is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.