Man Charged With Killing 12-Year-Old Brother In Fatal Roxbury Shooting: Police

Walter Hendrick, 22, of Roxbury, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and witness intimidation, Boston police said.

Investigators have released little about what led to the shooting. Police say they were called to 35 Fessenden Street just after 2 p.m. on July 13 to reports of a young boy being shot.

Police found Savion Ellis, 12, of Mattapan, bleeding from a bullet wound. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, officials said.

Investigators ask anyone with information in this case to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4470.

A GoFundMe for Savion raised more than $10,000. The organizer wrote that he was an "outstanding young man."

We loss one of the sweetest, most considerate and most loving children I have ever met. Savion Ellis was all that you could ever imagine a young boy his age to be. He loved basketball, he loved video games, he loved bikes and he looked forward to Trick or Treating every year with all of his cousins, he was an outstanding young man by many standards.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.