SEE Inside: New ‘Friends’-Themed Cafe In Boston Honors Matthew Perry

Designed by Glen & Company, the inaugural Central Perk Coffeehouse is stuffed with Easter eggs for fans of the show that ran for a decade on NBC. That includes the iconic orange couch from the cafe in the series.

Coffee lovers can sit on the couch and take photos with their friends in the Orange Room, with a neon sign above that reads “The One With ...” which was the naming convention the show used to title its episodes.

Customers can choose from a selection of traditional coffees, cold brews, and specialty drinks made with the six original artisanal coffee blends from Central Perk Coffee Co. All of them are named after iconic moments from the show. They include:

How You Doin’? medium roast

Pivot Blend medium dark roast,

We Were On a “Coffee” Break dark roast

Oh My Gawd! cold brew

Moo Point decaf

Gunther espresso

James Beard award-winning chef Tom Colicchio helped craft the menu of savory and sweet dishes, such as:

Joey’s Meatball Sandwich

The Moist Maker Turkey Sandwich

Grandma’s Chicken Salad

Mama’s Little Bakery Cheesecake

To honor Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, Central Perk offered the "Can I Interest You In a Sarcastic Comment" sleeve when the restaurant opened on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Central Perk will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The owners will introduce beer, wine, a twist on espresso martinis, and more to its offerings in the future.

