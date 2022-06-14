Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Ex-Revere Resident Nabbed For $2.5M COVID Relief Fraud, Feds Say
Lifestyle

These Massachusetts Locales Rank Among New England's 10 Best Beach Towns, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Provincetown, Massachusetts
Provincetown, Massachusetts Photo Credit: By WestportWiki - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28113434

Five Massachusetts beach towns were ranked among the best places in New England to have fun in the sun.

Yankee Magazine/New England Today published a list of the 10 best beach towns in New England on Tuesday, March 8.

According to the news outlet, these Massachusetts locales are some of the best beach towns to check out this summer:

  • Provincetown
  • Nantucket
  • Edgartown
  • Rockport
  • Chatham

From the Cape Cod National Seashore beaches of Provincetown to Rockport's boutiques and ice cream shops in Bearskin Neck, the list includes a variety of factors that make these beach towns great places to visit in the summer.

Read the full report from New England Today here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.