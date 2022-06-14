These Massachusetts Locales Rank Among New England's 10 Best Beach Towns, Report Says

Five Massachusetts beach towns were ranked among the best places in New England to have fun in the sun.

Yankee Magazine/New England Today published a list of the 10 best beach towns in New England on Tuesday, March 8.

According to the news outlet, these Massachusetts locales are some of the best beach towns to check out this summer:

Provincetown

Nantucket

Edgartown

Rockport

Chatham

From the Cape Cod National Seashore beaches of Provincetown to Rockport's boutiques and ice cream shops in Bearskin Neck, the list includes a variety of factors that make these beach towns great places to visit in the summer.

Read the full report from New England Today here.

