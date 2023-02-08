These Boston-Area Fundraisers Support Victims Of Deadly Earthquake In Turkey

The extent of the devastation of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that shook parts of Turkey and Syria is still being uncovered, sparking donations and support from Boston-area organizations.

The quake occurred on Monday, Feb. 7, killing almost 8,000 people, as of AP News's current death tolls. The natural disaster only adds to current dangers in Syria, which is suffering from a decade-long civil war and refugee crisis.

MIT Turkish Student Association, Harvard Turkish Community, the Turkish Cultural Center Boston, and Boston University Turkish Student Association are some of the organizations facilitating thousands of dollars in donations to provide relief to those suffering from the quake.

Check out these, and more fundraisers from GoFundMe, below.

MIT TSA Turkey Earthquake Relief Fund

"Your support directly goes to the Bridge to Turkiye Fund, which works closely with the AHBAP Association, a very well-known and reputable non-profit grasshopper organization, to support victims of the disaster."

EARTHQUAKE IN TURKEY!!!

"All funds raised will be sent directly to my family member in Kahramanmaras, who will distribute the funds to those in need. The affected families need our support now more than ever. They are in desperate need of necessities such as blankets, pillows, clothes, diapers, power banks, winter coats, socks, winter boots, tents, air mattresses, scarves, beanie hats, bottles of water, and canned food. These items will provide comfort and protection during these difficult times."

ARSUZ EARTHQUAKE FUND

"I was hoping you could help me to help these families in my hometown by providing emergency needs such as blankets and especially financial support for their personal needs, as many lost their homes. The donations will 100% be distributed on the ground in the above-mentioned city in form of financial support to families who lost their homes."

Help Turkey Earthquake

"Please help Harvard Turkish Community and me achieve $5,000 and donate to organizations doing active rescue and helping those who survive. The donation will directly go to the Turkish Philanthropy Fund."

HELP FOR VICTIMS OF EARTHQUAKE IN SOUTHERN TURKEY

"Your donation will help bring food, shelter, and medical assistance to those in need, and make a real difference in their lives during this difficult time. Let's come together to support the people of Turkey and show them that they are not alone."

BUTSA Fundraiser for Earthquake in Turkey

"The funds collected will be directly transferred to the Bridge to Turkiye Fund which is collectively raising $2,000,000 for the ongoing search and rescue efforts."

Earthquake in Turkey

"We are fundraising to provide financial support to her family to help with their recovery. Most buildings in the city including hospitals have been extremely damaged or fully destroyed, and so far at least 1800 people have lost their lives. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has already reached out, and we appreciate any support you may be able to provide."

