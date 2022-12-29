South End Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening

A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.

Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by Jackie Taglieri. Taglieri sold the restaurant to the team responsible for nearby eateries Kava Neo Taverna and Ilona. The new owners chose a subtle way to advertise that Casa Giacomo was open to the public after closing for a year for renovations.

The restaurant's Instagram hinted at its return but did not provide a date, which left fans of the Italian eatery hungry for more details in the comments.

While Casa Giacomo did not announce the exact opening date, BosGuy shared that the spot opened for diners on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and continue to open daily at 5 p.m.

A member of a South End Facebook group raved about dining at the restaurant on reopening night.

"Just finished dinner there," one commenter said. "The renovations are really nice, good service for an opening night, food was great and reasonable prices for a SE restaurant."

BosGuy reports that the restaurant, which offers grilled octopus, veal parmigiana, and lobster ravioli on its online menu, will initially only be open for walk-ins.

