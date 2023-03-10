NYC Cookie Chain Bringing 'Ooey-Gooey' Goodness To Boston Area

A New York City-based cookie chain that is known for their soft and gooey specialties is breaking into the Boston area this year, according to the company.

Chip City is expanding outside the Empire State with three planned Boston-area locations, a company spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The two Boston locations include one shop at 316 Newbury Street and another across from the TD Garden. Chip City will also open at Arsenal Yards in Watertown around the middle of the year, the spokesperson said.

Chip City, which started in Queens in 2017, has 17 shops in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and New Jersey. Each store offers the brand's signature flavors including chocolate chip, S'mores and white chocolate macadamia that change every week.

Chip City also offers online ordering and delivery, catering and nationwide shipping. More information can be found on their website or by following them on social media.

