Here's Your Chance To Paint With Seals At New England Aquarium In Boston

Calling all animal lovers and art enthusiasts! If you're looking for your next adventure, the New England Aquarium in Boston has just the thing for you (and your kids).

NEA has added exclusive meet-and-greets with their resident Atlantic harbor seals to their list of daily programs. Not only can landlubbers train and learn more about these playful sea creatures, they can also pick up a brush and paint a masterpiece worthy of a seal's approval.

Visitors can choose up to four paint colors for a custom work made by the seals, the aquarium reports. These 30-minute encounters are offered at 3:15 p.m. every day for up to four people.

Guests must be at least 7 years old to participate. For more information and to register, click here.

