Guests At This Luxury Boston Hotel Get A Big Discount Until The End Of 2022

A view of Boston
A view of Boston Photo Credit: Pixabay/usmc0491

A luxury hotel in Boston is giving guests a special discount to commemorate their one-year anniversary following a two-year, multi-million-dollar renovation.

The Langham in Boston, located at 250 Franklin Street, is offering a 20.22% discount when guests book a room now through December 30, 2022, the hotel said in a release.

Hotel guests can take advantage of everything the renovation provided including “completely redesigned guest rooms and suites." The Langham’s newly refurbished function spaces make the hotel a hotspot for company meetings, weddings and events as well.

Guests can also dine at Langham’s two restaurants including the Fed, featuring a “British cocktail pub menu with a New England Twist,” and GRANA, which offers an authentic Italian food.

There is also a complimentary Heritage Tour of the hotel every day that provides an overview of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s Art collection from 1922. The link to the promotion can be found here and the promo code is RANNI.  

