Comedians Known For 'Celebrity Memoir Book Club' Podcast To Perform First-Ever Boston Show

Two New York City comedians known for their "Celebrity Memoir Book Club" podcast will test the "Dirty Waters" of the Boston comedy scene with first-ever live show in the city.

Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton created their podcast with the premise that they read a different celebrity memoir each week so their listeners don't have to.

The comedians launched several podcasts in the past, including a podcast about Britney Spears, before finding success with CMBC.

"We wanted to do a pop culture podcast," Parker said. "We have a Britney Spears background. So, we were really concerned with, 'how do we talk and make fun of celebrities in a way that won't put their life at risk.'"

They decided that memoirs were the way to do so in an ethical way, as they could talk about a celebrity while focusing on the celebrity's own accounts of their life. The duo will grace the stage at Laugh Boston in the Seaport on Thursday, Oct. 27.

While Parker and Hamilton have each done stand-up in Boston before, this show will be their first official show there for their podcast. The show will feature stand-up comedy, discussions about pop culture, and interactive games with the audience. They'll also discuss an essay written by a Boston celebrity.

"We just can't wait to perform there," Parker said. "It's somewhere we've been trying to go for a while."

Their shows have also become a space where people can make new friends, as Parker and Hamilton organize a gathering for attendees to meet each other prior to the show.

Parker said the meetup is an opportunity for those who are new to Boston or looking to meet new people in the area to find people with whom they have something in common.

"There are a lot of friendships forming amongst the listeners that we're really proud of," she said. "We're actively trying to build out an infrastructure that goes with our live shows that allows people to come and see the show for the night and make a friend for life."

Tickets for the show are available here.

