Boston Train Lover Leaves Viewers In Stitches With ‘Adventures’ On The MBTA

One man’s train is another man’s treasure – at least this is the case for one Boston-area influencer who has made a name for himself by recording his MBTA journeys.

Jed Paul’s love of trains stems from his childhood trips from Washington DC to Connecticut to visit his grandparents. Aside from being overly excited to take an Amtrak, Paul’s love transferred to public transportation systems across the country.

“When I visited cities with my mom, I would make her ride the Metro with me just to random stops,” he said. “It's always been something I enjoyed but only now that I started making videos about it.”

These videos are plastered all over Paul’s TikTok channel with several making up a playlist appropriately called “Adventures with Jed.”

Paul started making the videos to entertain himself while his wife was away for school or work. Now he's made it a point to share his adventures with his over 36,000 followers during his downtime.

“I've always liked trains so any opportunity to ride one I'll take," Paul said, "but I just have to do it in my free time when I'm not working.”

One video documenting Paul’s journey to Mattapan at the very end of the Red Line is packed with facts, puns and warnings. You can watch the video below:

Another one of Paul’s videos documents his “unforgettable trip” to one of Massachusetts’ most prized destinations: Plymouth Rock. That video is another perfect example of Paul’s attempt to make funny and entertaining content.

“The dry sense of humor, that just kind of goes along with what my sense of humor is like in real life,” Paul said.

However, don’t let Paul’s monotone persona fool you because he thoroughly creating content as well as the reception from his audience.

"I always enjoy when people come up to talk to me, everyone's very nice too," he said. “I'm just happy to be making content that people like. It’s a lot of fun.”

So far, Paul has visited about 40 MBTA stations but still has a lot of ground left to cover. Those looking to keep up with his adventures can follow Paul on TikTok @jeddeo1.

