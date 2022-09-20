Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area

Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts.

So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp.

1.) Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury

2.) Langwater Farm in North Easton

3.) Boston Hill Farm in North Andover

4.) Carver Hill Orchard in Stow

5.) Red Apple Farm in Boston

6.) Calareso's Farmstand in Reading

7.) Smolak Farms in North Andover

8.) Brooksby Farm in Peabody

9.) Sunnycrest Farms in Londonerry, NH

10.) Parlee Farms in Tyngsborough

