$2.75 Million Later, Lolita Back Bay In Boston Rises From The Dead

A fan-favorite Mexican restaurant reopened after a two-and-a-half year closure and an expensive renovation decorated "in the style of the catacombs," according to Boston.com.

Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar Back Bay makes dining an experience, offering a nightlife-esque vibe along with Mexican dishes and extensive cocktail list. The restaurant, located on Dartmouth Street in Boston, reopened on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to Boston.com

Lolita Back Bay offers some traditional Mexican fare, including a steak sofrito quesadilla and pork carnitas nachos, along with corn and lobster hushpuppies and spicy brussel sprout tacos for those looking for something different. The menu is "playful," according to their Facebook page.

The renovated space has a dark, swanky atmosphere, with red flowers on the walls and gold skulls glinting in low lighting.

The main dining area seats patrons 112 and has two bars, but the restaurant has now expanded into a 2,200-square-foot building that used to be occupied by men's clothing store Ball & Buck, according to Boston.com. The additional space can hold an extra 65 to 80 diners and has a mezcal bar.

The additional space means more patrons can now enjoy a "bone crusher" cocktail in the newly renovated, specific style of Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.