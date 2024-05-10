'Lavish' $30M Suffolk County Mansion Listed For Sale

Located in the Suffolk County city of Boston, 130 Commonwealth Avenue — currently listed at $29.9 million — isn’t like your typical mansion.

Renovated and designed to “emulate the ambiance of a stylish boutique hotel,” the 10,000-square-foot home boasts six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms (seven full, three partial).

Built in 1899, the estate still maintains a classic facade, complete with wrought-iron gates and a limestone exterior.

The inside, though, blends the original architectural details with a modern touch. For example, the parlor features large checkerboard-tiled floors, pop-art-esque decor, and a colorful staircase alongside an ornate fireplace and cathedral ceilings.

A black-oak-paneled library provides a moody escape (and has an attached temperature-controlled wine room), and even the primary bathroom keeps the theme, with the shower floor tiled to resemble a skull.

But the showstopper of the house may be the living room.

Decked out in royal blue, the statement room features two large half-moon-shaped sofas, a grand fireplace, a bar, and Juliet balconies overlooking the Commonwealth Mall.

The mansion (of course) also has a penthouse with a roof deck that provides panoramic views.

Got $30 million and a love for design? Check out more pictures and the full listing here.

