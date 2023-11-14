Know Them? Pistol-Whippers Escaped In Getaway Car After Boston Attack, Police Say

Police say that the group pictured below was involved in an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (pistol whipping), which happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 near 66 Beach St.

Investigators hope someone who recognizes those involved or has information on the incident will contact them. They ask anyone with information to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

