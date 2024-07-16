Investigators ID Cause Of Fatal Revere Fire

Firefighters were called to the 104 Patriot Parkway home at about 5:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke pouring out of the house. Crews were told the elderly man had limited mobility and was trapped inside, the state Fire Marshal's Office said.

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the house and to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

An initial investigation of the blaze led the State Fire Marshal's Office to conclude the fire began with smoking material.

“As we work through this tragic event, I want to urge all our residents to use extra caution and care if they smoke,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright. “Smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and nationwide. If you still smoke, please consider quitting – it’s the safest, healthiest thing you can do for yourself and your family. And if you must smoke, please don’t do it in bed or while you’re drowsy or impaired.”

This is the second fatal fire caused by cigarettes in the state this month.

A Hyannis man in his 60s was killed on July 10 when a blaze at his home got out of control.

