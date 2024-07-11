Elderly Man Killed In Hyannis Fire Started In Bedroom: Investigators

Neighbors called firefighters to the Oakland Road house just before 5:30 a.m. when they saw smoke billowing out of the one-story home. Crews arrived to find the home fully involved.

Two adults inside were able to escape the flames, but firefighters found one man dead inside, the state Fire Marshal's Office said. Crews were able to get the blaze under control in 15 minutes but spent hours putting out hot spots.

Fire investigators found several cigarettes and other evidence of smoking material in the man's bedroom.

The man's name has not been released.

“Smoking is historically the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and nationwide,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “Smoking materials have been a potential factor in at least eight fire deaths in Massachusetts this year alone. In just two days, fires in Waltham, Whitman, and Somerville have been attributed to the unsafe disposal of smoking materials. If you still smoke or have guests who do, please use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and remember to put it out, all the way, every time.”

