Hyde Park Homicides Linked, Identities Released For Shooting Victims: Police

Joshua Marshall, of Stoughton, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the area of 36 Dedham Street in Hyde Park around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, according to the Boston Police Department. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

While at the scene with Marshall, police were notified that a victim of a shooting had walked into the Milton Hospital. The victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Reneil Miller, of Hyde Park, was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information suggests that Miller's death is likely related to Marshall's, police say.

The incident is actively being investigated by the Boston Police Department. Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

