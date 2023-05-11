Fentanyl Bust: Deported Man Busted Selling 5 Kilos Of Drug To Cops, Feds Say

Luis Alberto German-Peguero, aka “Alberto Chirry,” 32, was indicted this week on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, illegal reentry of a deported alien, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He has been held in federal custody since police arrested him in Newton on April 14.

Investigators said German-Peguero, a national of the Dominican Republic, was previously deported from the US in November 2020 after serving a year in prison on a drug charge out of Plymouth County. It's unclear when he returned to the country.

The prosecutor said German-Peguero sold five kilos of fentanyl to an undercover police agent in Peabody on March 22. The investigation was part of a federal organized crime task force sting.

German-Peguero faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life behind bars if he is convicted on the charge of conspiracy and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to federal officials. He also faces deportation following the trial.

