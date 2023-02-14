It's Not A UFO – It's SpaceX's Satellites You Will See In Boston's Night Sky

If you see a bright light in the sky the next few nights, don't be alarmed!

After a Falcon 9 launch this weekend, SpaceX's Starlink satellites are expected to pass over Southern New England in the coming nights.

People in the Boston area can expect to see a bright trail in the sky around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to WBZ Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched 55 satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday, Feb. 12, the agency reports. This marks the 12th launch and landing for this rocket, SpaceX said.

Other previous SpaceX launches have also been visible across the Northeast, including another Falcon 9 launch that baffled skywatchers back in September.

