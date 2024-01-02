Erick Arevalo, 23, is charged with armed assault with attempt to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), assault and battery and assault and battery on a family or household member, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. It's unclear if the kids were his or how long he and the woman were together.

Investigators were called to an apartment on Princeton Street just after midnight and found a woman covered in cuts to her head, neck, and one of her hands, the prosecutor said.

Arevalo was not there, however. He'd taken the woman's car and crashed into a stone wall and three other vehicles as he made his getaway, authorities said.

He also punched someone else in the face when they yelled at him for striking their driveway.

Arevalo was ordered held on a $5,000 bond.

