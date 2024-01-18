Overcast 23°

Elderly Boston Man Charged In Stabbing Leaves 1 Hospitalized

A 70-year-old man in Boston has been charged in connection with a stabbing that injured another man in Mattapan, police said.

Joseph J. Marrow, 70,&nbsp;is set to appear in Dorchester District Court. &nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Khier Casino
Joseph J. Marrow, of Dorchester, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 17, shortly before 10 p.m. after the stabbing that happened near 442 River St.

Officers found another man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound, police said.

He was rushed to a local hospital, and Marrow stayed on scene and was arrested.

Marrow is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is set to appear in Dorchester District Court.

