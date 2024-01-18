Joseph J. Marrow, of Dorchester, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 17, shortly before 10 p.m. after the stabbing that happened near 442 River St.

Officers found another man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound, police said.

He was rushed to a local hospital, and Marrow stayed on scene and was arrested.

Marrow is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is set to appear in Dorchester District Court.

