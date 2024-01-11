Julio Ardon, 26, was arrested near 464 Birch Street in Fall River around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in connection with the death of Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34.

He was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is set to appear in East Boston District Court, police said.

Arevalo was found with life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 6:30 a.m. near 186 Gove St. on Friday, Dec. 15.

He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

“He was a very intelligent man, as he studied both Spanish and English,” Arevalo’s obituary added. “He set off to become an American citizen and gained so much knowledge along the way.”

A GoFundMe, created by his mother, Marina Arevalo, has reached more than $4,500 of its $20,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.