Eastern Massachusetts residents hoping for a White Christmas likely aren't going to get their wish, according to the National Weather Service. In fact, it's going to be a warmer holiday than usual this year.

Boston is already behind in its snowfall total this year with just 0.2 inches of flakes falling as of Monday, Dec. 11. For context, that's tied with Richmond, Virginia, which is not exactly known as a winter wonderland.

Boston hasn't had a White Christmas since 2009, and the odds for this year aren't looking so hot.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) recently released its eight to 14-day outlook up to Christmas Day, and it's predicting slightly warmer-than-average weather in Boston.

The agency told the Daily Voice that there is no snowfall expected soon.

In contrast, New England faced one of the harshest Nor’easters on Dec. 12, 1992, with near blizzard conditions across Massachusetts and wind gusts blowing at 78 miles per hour in Boston.

