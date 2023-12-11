Boston Rainfall Breaks 87-Year-Old Record; Drier Days Ahead: NWS

The meteorologists reported that the 1.75 inches of rain that fell was the most the airport has received since 1.52 inches fell in 1936.

However, those numbers pale in comparison to other parts of the state, where several inches fell overnight and into the afternoon on Monday. Lexington received 4.80 inches of rain, and Wrentham received 4.59, according to the National Weather Service.

However, Bay Staters should expect dry days and cold temperatures through the early part of the week, with warmer weather expected after Wednesday.

