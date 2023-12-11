Partly Cloudy 44°

Boston Rainfall Breaks 87-Year-Old Record; Drier Days Ahead: NWS

<p>Parts of Massachusetts received more than 5 inches of rainfall overnight and into Monday afternoon, Dec. 11. Boston Logan Airport received more precipitation than it has in 87 years, according to the National Weather Service.&nbsp;</p>

Parts of Massachusetts received more than 5 inches of rainfall overnight and into Monday afternoon, Dec. 11. Boston Logan Airport received more precipitation than it has in 87 years, according to the National Weather Service. 

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The meteorologists reported that the 1.75 inches of rain that fell was the most the airport has received since 1.52 inches fell in 1936.

However, those numbers pale in comparison to other parts of the state, where several inches fell overnight and into the afternoon on Monday. Lexington received 4.80 inches of rain, and Wrentham received 4.59, according to the National Weather Service

However, Bay Staters should expect dry days and cold temperatures through the early part of the week, with warmer weather expected after Wednesday. 

