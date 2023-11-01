Domino's Driver Stabbed Protecting Co-Worker In Roxbury: Police

Officers responded to the area of 1400 Tremont St. around 1:30 a.m. and found a person bleeding from a stab wound.

They were rushed to a local hospital.

Another Domino’s driver, who witnessed the incident, told CBS News that it started when a group of 10 young adults attacked a delivery driver and tried to steal his scooter.

A different co-worker jumped in to defend the driver, only to be stabbed in the side.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time, and the driver’s name has not been released.

