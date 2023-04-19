DO NOT APPROACH: Man Who Brought Knife Onto Boston University's Campus

The man, described as a Black male between 40 and 50 years old with a thin build, brought the knife inside the building at 1010 Commonwealth Avenue on Wednesday morning, April 19.

The man was seen wearing a white hat and dark pants and is believed to have gotten on an MBTA train going inbound. MBTA and Brookline Police have also been notified about the man as well.

Anyone who sees the man is being told not to approach him and call BU Police at 617-353-2121.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.