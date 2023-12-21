A 15-year-old and 16-year-old are being charged with assault and battery on a person 60 and over after throwing punches at a group of elderly Christmas carolers on Johnston Street in Dorchester shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Officers responding to the scene learned that the Church-led group was singing Christmas carols to a friend who was inside a house, according to a police report obtained by the Daily Voice.

Two elderly carolers were then attacked from behind and punched multiple times in the back of the head. It's unclear why they were beaten.

Security video in the area captured two people meeting up with a third suspect who walked out of a nearby home, before making their way towards the Christmas carolers.

The suspects were seen running towards Harvard Street after the assault.

The carolers declined medical treatment, police said.

Detectives have identified two teens involved in the assault, and they admitted to the attack during an interview in front of their parents.

Police did not release their names because of their ages.

