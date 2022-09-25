GoFundMe Round Up: Help Boston-Area Animals And The People Who Love Them

A round-up of the Boston-area GoFundMe campaigns that will local animals and the people who love them.

Please Help Howard!

Jade Correll organized this on behalf of Alexander Parris (Martha's Vineyard): Howard (also known as Howie or HowBow) is a much-loved face of Island Grown Initiative farm on Martha’s Vineyard, along with his incredible owner Alex Parris. Howard is 10 years old, and he’s a real good boy; arguably the BEST boy. Howard is in magnificent health. However, he recently tore his left ACL completely and is now struggling with a painful limp.

This campaign has raised $2,070 of its $5,500 goal.

Sebastián’s Therapy Dog

From Rachel Balion (Boston): Rachel is raising funds to purchase a therapy dog for her son, Sebastián, whom she adopted from Colombia to help with his mental health challenges. He hasn't been able to live at home for the past 6 years, but she's hoping a dog will help. His providers believe his ability to stay home would greatly increase if he had a trained therapy/service dog. These dogs must be certain breeds and cost significant money to train. A litter is just about to be born and we need to raise $3,000 for the dog itself, who my son has already named Carlos. To start the training will cost approximately $2000. We want to provide this child who has suffered so much in his young life to have the ability to love and grow with an animal that will always be beside him.

This campaign has raised $150 of its $3,000 goal.

Dental Work Needed For 6 Kitties

From Kitty Connection (Medford): The cats named Nylo, Sibley, Hazel, Luna, Nyles, and Honey — all between the ages of 5-6 years old need some form of dental work to help them eat. A vet dentist could fix these problems and help them get back on all four feet.

Kitty Connection has raised $240 of its $2,000 goal.

Aruba Bound To Help Strays

From Fit To Be Groomed (Middleton): While visiting Aruba, we met many stray dogs, and in addition to them being friendly, smart, and super sweet, they are unfortunately battling tick and flea infestations. During an upcoming trip in October, Fit To be Groomed, along with New Life for Paws, is planning to seek out as many strays as possible and give them 8 months of relief by providing them with a Seresto collar.

Student Raising money for Animal Shelter

From Olivia Krajewska: I'm a senior high school student living in Groton. Recently I became aware of how in-need shelters across the United States are for donations. Food, leashes, litter, and monetary donations to cover surgeries, vaccines, and bloodwork, to name a few. My goal is to raise as much money as possible to help this small shelter in Lowell, MA, that is special to me. So many of my friends have adopted animals from the shelter, and the fantastic employees dedicate their time and effort to ensuring the animals are as healthy and comfortable as possible.

This campaign has raised $245 of its $1,000 goal.

Rescue Peacock Needs A Winter Home

From Jean Lambert (West Newbury): Hi! Percy Peacock here. Many of you have been following my adventures since this past April. I am getting in touch now because I am in a difficult situation. I am a tropical bird and I need a shelter that will protect me from the winter weather ... If you are able to make a contribution to help me survive the brutal Massachusetts winter, I would be most grateful. And thank you from the bottom of my peacock heart.

This campaign has raised $875 of its $3,262 goal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.