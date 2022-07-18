GoFundMe Created For Hyde Park Family Saved By Off-Duty Boston Firefighter

A family in Hyde Park narrowly lost their lives in house fire on Sunday, July 17, if it weren't for an off-duty firefighter who lived nearby to rescue them. Now they're asking the public to help them rebuild all they lost.

The blaze broke out at 22 Norton Street just after 7 a.m. and quickly spread throughout the house. It was all so sudden that Luzmar Centeno had no choice but to drop her 1-year-old daughter from a second-story window into the arms of an off-duty fireman below.

Centeno, her daughter Sophia, son Fernanda, and husband Tito Esteban escaped the conflagration with minor injuries, but they lost everything, Boston.com reported. Officials estimate the two-alarm fire caused about $500,000 in damages.

Centeno's son Anderson started a GoFundMe to help them recover and replace some of their things.

"At this time, we are getting donations for food, clothes, medicines, and essentials," Anderson wrote in an update on Monday. "Our biggest priority right now is having Luzmar and Tito find a permanent home in the area so they can continue to heal in the comfort of their own home. This won’t be an easy few months, but definitely easier with folks like all of you around."

He wrote doctors treated and released his mom and Esteban on Sunday, but Luzmar returned later that day because of severe pain from her burns.

Anderson has raised more than $11,500 of his $15,000 goal from 125 donations as of Monday afternoon. Click here to see the GoFundMe fundraiser.

