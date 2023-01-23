Contact Us
Boston Woman Claims $1 Million Mega Millions Prize From Mass State Lottery

David Cifarelli
Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

A Boston woman has claimed her $1 million prize she won from playing one of the biggest games in the Massachusetts State Lottery, officials said.

Davena Allen, of Dorchester, won the Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers of her Quic Pic ticket matched the winning numbers during the game's drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

Allen, who opted for a one-time payment of $1,000,000 (before taxes), collected her winnings at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday, Jan. 20, officials said.

Allen bought the winning ticket at the Wegmans located at 200 Boylston Street in Chestnut Hill. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, officials said. 

Allen is one of two people to win $1 million from the recent Mega Millions drawing. The second prize, which was sold at Jacqueline’s Supermarket in Lawrence, has yet to be claimed, officials said.

