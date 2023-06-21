'Bright Soul' From Chelsea Dies At 36 After Battling Cancer For Many Years

Angelica Neverson died on Saturday June 17 after fighting cancer for the past five years, according to her obituary. She was 36 years old.

"Angelica had such a bright soul, kind, and always knew how to make those around her laugh," a GoFundMe campaign reads. "She had a passion for dance, politics, books, and music. But most importantly, she loved her family and friends. Always willing to help those in need and was the primary caretaker of her mom and our grandmother before their passing."

A lifelong resident of Chelsea, Angelica attended St. Rose Parochial School and Chelsea High School before attending U-Mass and Bunker Hill Community College, her obituary continues. She is survived by her siblings, father, friends and extended family.

"Angelica enjoyed K-pop music and dancing, she was a past member of the U-Mass Dance Club, she also enjoyed traveling on ocean cruises, and vacationing in London," her obituary reads. "Angelica was an avid reader and would write fan-fiction stories creating background developments of several movie and television characters."

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to help Angelica's family cover the cost of her funeral, which is scheduled for Friday, June 23 from 4-8 p.m. at Welsh Funeral Home in Chelsea. People interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

People can also make contributions in Angelica’s name to the MGH Cancer Center-Boston, according to her obituary.

