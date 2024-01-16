Ayo Edebiri, who was born and raised in Dorchester, won her first Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “The Bear.”

Jennifer Coolidge, who was born in Boston and raised in Norwell, took home the award for supporting actress in a drama series for her role in “The White Lotus.”

Edebiri thanked her parents for immigrating to this country and allowing their daughter to do improv, while Coolidge praised the “evil gays” as well as show runner Mike White.

This isn’t Coolidge’s first Emmy win — she garnered another award in 2022 for the same role in “The White Lotus.”

Edebiri recently took home a Golden Globe as well as a Critics’ Choice award for best actress in “The Bear,” all in one week.

Amherst's Ebon-Moss Bachrach also won his first Emmy award for his role in "The Bear."

"This job is such a gift. It's such a privilege to work with these wonderful actors," the actor said in his speech.

Both “The White Lotus” and “The Bear” are set to return for a third season.

