Body Of Missing Whitman Woman Found In Car At Boston Logan Airport: DA

The woman has been identified as Margaret Mbitu (pronounced m-BEE-too), 31, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police. She was reported missing by her family on Monday, Oct. 30.

Kevin Kangethe (pronounced ken-GET-ay), 40, the suspect in the killing, boarded a flight to Kenya.

Mbitu was last seen leaving work in Halifax at 11 p.m. on Oct. 30, authorities said in a missing person's post on Facebook.

Police say Mbitu and Kangethe knew each other and that the killing was not random, police said. They added that there is no threat to the public or to travelers at this time.

State police put out a warrant charging Kangethe with Mbitu’s murder. They are working with Kenyan authorities to find Kangethe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.