Body Found In South Boston Dumpster

The body was discovered in the area of 400 Frontage Road in South Boston on Monday, August 7, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the scene around 10:10 a.m.

Bay Village residents called 311 to report a shopping cart full of rubbish, including a blue trash can on Winchester Street near the intersection of Arlington Street, according to CBS Boston. Department of Public Works employees took the lid off to dump out the trash when a disembodied arm fell out of the bin, the report continued.

However, police declined to confirm that report when contacted Tuesday morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death.

