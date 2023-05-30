Mostly Cloudy 61°

SHARE

Back Bay Dessert Shop Closes After Decade Of Sweetness

A bakery that rose to fame on TLC closed one of its four locations, but says it hopes to return. 

Georgetown Cupcakes closed their Boston location, but promises customers they can order their favorite desserts online.
Georgetown Cupcakes closed their Boston location, but promises customers they can order their favorite desserts online. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

Georgetown Cupcake, a bakery chain that originated in Washington, D.C., served its last customers at its Back Bay location at 83 Newbury Street on Thursday, May 25, the company told Daily Voice. 

The dessert shop is known for its gourmet cupcakes with perfectly-coiffed icing swirls.

Georgetown Cupcake grew in fame when its founders, sisters Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne, starred on Cupcake Cam LIVE and DC Cupcakes on TLC.

"We absolutely loved being a part of the Boston community for the past decade and hope to return to Boston in the future at a location where we can both serve customers in-person as well as ship regionally to all of our New England customers," a representative for the bakery said. 

Boston cupcake fans can still get their Georgetown Cupcakes by ordering online with overnight nationwide shipping. 

The bakery has locations in Bethesda, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Georgia. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE