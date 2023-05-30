Back Bay Dessert Shop Closes After Decade Of Sweetness

Georgetown Cupcake, a bakery chain that originated in Washington, D.C., served its last customers at its Back Bay location at 83 Newbury Street on Thursday, May 25, the company told Daily Voice.

The dessert shop is known for its gourmet cupcakes with perfectly-coiffed icing swirls.

Georgetown Cupcake grew in fame when its founders, sisters Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne, starred on Cupcake Cam LIVE and DC Cupcakes on TLC.

"We absolutely loved being a part of the Boston community for the past decade and hope to return to Boston in the future at a location where we can both serve customers in-person as well as ship regionally to all of our New England customers," a representative for the bakery said.

Boston cupcake fans can still get their Georgetown Cupcakes by ordering online with overnight nationwide shipping.

The bakery has locations in Bethesda, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Georgia.

