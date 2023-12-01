Axe-Wielding Man With Machete Backup Challenges Teens To Fight In Boston: Police

Israel Silva, 51, of Roxbury, threatened to attack a group of teens and challenged them to fight shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, around the Temple Place area, according to Boston police.

Officers arrived and watched as Silva reached into his pocket and retrieved a small axe while holding a machete in his left hand, police said.

He continued to taunt the group of teens, who ran away in fear, police said.

Officers searched the man and found 30 packets of K-2 synthetic marijuana, 16 Suboxone strips (used to treat opioid addiction), and a small digital scale, police said.

Silva was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute

Disorderly conduct

