3rd-Generation Revere Firefighter Dies At 35: 'Vibrant Spirit,' 'Infectious Smile'

It's unclear what caused his death on Oct. 4, but the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts listed it as an "active duty death." However, it is unclear if he died while on the job.

Dozens of people have posted memorials on social media to Ferrante for his bravery as a firefighter, his kindness to everyone he met, and his dedication to his community.

He is not the first person in his family to don a firefighter's badge, and, sadly, not the first to lose his life while wearing it.

His uncle, Theodore A. "Teddy" Ferrante Jr., died in the line of duty in 1999, and his grandfather, Deputy Chief Theodore Ferrante Sr., passed away while on the job in 1979, according to the Revere Fire Department.

Steven Ferrante Sr., his father, is a retired fire captain with the Revere Fire Department, and his cousin works as a firefighter in Everett.

When Steve Ferrante Jr. was not fighting fires and protecting those in need, he was helping at his sister's dance studio, Rachel Ferrante's Academy of Performing Arts. The studio posted on Facebook that he was always willing to lend a hand but never sought out praise.

Steve was an amazing person who was always there to support RFAPA in all aspects, even if we were never quite successful in our attempts at getting him on stage to take a true bow. We at RFAPA cannot express in enough words, as there will never be enough, just how sorry we are for this tremendous loss to all those who knew Steve as the amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, and selfless first responder for our city he was.

A visitation for Steve Ferrante Jr. is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, in Revere from 4 until 8 p.m. A funeral procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home to the Revere Fire Department and St. Anthony's Church for an 11 a.m. mass.

Despite his premature death, his family and friends said in his obituary that his legacy will live on.

He will be remembered for his vibrant spirit, his infectious smile that lit up any room he walked into, and his unwavering love for friends and family. Steven's memory will forever live on in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.