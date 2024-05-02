Micah Ennis, of Roxbury, is charged with five counts of armed (firearm) assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Ennis is accused of firing multiple shots into a family gathering at an Ames Street housing complex on September 17. Five people were injured including a 15-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, the prosecutor said.

The 15-year-old cannot walk or talk following the shooting and authorities do not believe she will recover any further, the prosecutor told the judge.

Gianni Williams-Johnson, 24, is also charged in the shooting, officials said. He faces the same charges as well as possession of a machine gun. He was being held on a $1 million bond.

Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said the two would face consequences for the shooting.

“I’m relieved on behalf of the victims and our entire community that the second suspect in this incredibly brazen shooting is in custody and will answer for his actions," he said in a news release. "A lot of people were hurt that day in mere seconds, which speaks not only to the callousness of the shooters but also to the firepower they possessed."

