2 13-Year-Olds Missing In Roslindale; Police Turn To Public For Help

Boston police are asking the public to help find two teenagers who went missing earlier this week in the Roslindale neighborhood. 

Karlz Charles, left, and Jonathan Gomez, both 13, went missing earlier this week, Boston police said. Photo Credit: Boston Police Department
Josh Lanier
Karlz Charles, 13, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28. He was wearing a black shirt, black, yellow, and red pants, white socks, and black shoes. 

Jonathan Gomez, 13, also went missing on Wednesday when he left his Maynard Street home around 1 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a yellow backpack. 

Neither teen has a history of running away. 

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607.

