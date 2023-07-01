2 13-Year-Olds Missing In Roslindale; Police Turn To Public For Help

Karlz Charles, 13, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28. He was wearing a black shirt, black, yellow, and red pants, white socks, and black shoes.

Jonathan Gomez, 13, also went missing on Wednesday when he left his Maynard Street home around 1 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a yellow backpack.

Neither teen has a history of running away.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607.

