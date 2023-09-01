A Few Clouds 69°

$1M Lottery Win: Man Pledges To Use Powerball Pay Day To Help Hyde Park Families

A Hyde Park man who got the first five numbers correct of the Powerball drawing last month said he would use his winnings to do good in his community. 

Winston Lloyd won $1 million for guessing the first five numbers of the Powerball last month. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Winston Lloyd won $1 million in the Aug. 16 Powerball drawing and collected his check from the Massachusetts State Lottery the following week. 

Lloyd chose to take the $650,000 lump sum payment before taxes rather than the annuity. He said he would use that money to help struggling families in his community. 

Lloyd purchased his ticket from Home Market at 165 Belgrade Ave. in Roslindale. The store will collect a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

