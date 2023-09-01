$1M Lottery Win: Man Pledges To Use Powerball Pay Day To Help Hyde Park Families

Winston Lloyd won $1 million in the Aug. 16 Powerball drawing and collected his check from the Massachusetts State Lottery the following week.

Lloyd chose to take the $650,000 lump sum payment before taxes rather than the annuity. He said he would use that money to help struggling families in his community.

Lloyd purchased his ticket from Home Market at 165 Belgrade Ave. in Roslindale. The store will collect a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

